Man (30) to appear in court over attack on anti-fascist event

KEERFA held a protest against the attack on Monday [InTime News]

A 30-year-old man will appear in court on Tuesday to face charges relating to the attack on members of an anti-fascism group on Sunday in an Athens suburb.

The man, said to be a member of the neo-Nazi Propatria organization, will face four misdemeanor charges – disturbing the peace, dangerous bodily harm, damage to property and possession of weapons – over the attack, which left at least three people injured.

According to reports, the suspect was among a group of around 15 men who blitz attacked members of the Movement Against Racism and the Fascist Threat (KEERFA) while they were gathered at a public square in the suburb of Neo Iraklio ahead of a rally being organized this coming Saturday to mark a year from the conviction of the Golden Dawn criminal organization.

Investigators looking into Sunday’s attack identified him from a swastika tattoo that is visible on a video of the incident posted on social media. 

Prosecutors are understood to have identified another of the 10-15 attackers.

[AMNA]

Crime
