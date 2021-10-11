Athens University, Yale to offer joint degrees

The universities of Athens and Yale have signed a memorandum of understanding in an initiative spearheaded by two Greeks, UoA professor of analytical chemistry Nikolaos Thomaidis and epidemiology professor Vasilis Vasiliou from the American university.

The initiative foresees two joint studies programs, one at the undergraduate level in environmental sciences and public health, and a master’s degree in environmental health.

Set to launch in the 2022-2023 academic year, the programs will be conducted in English and entail tuition fees, while graduates will come out with a double degree from both institutions.

The UoA and Yale also plan a center of excellence in environmental and public health studies bringing together research teams from the two universities. Joint papers have already been submitted on the subject of Covid-19, as a precursor to this initiative.