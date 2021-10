A 46-year-old Thessaloniki woman has been fined €50,000 and faces charges for renting a private space to organizers of a party that hosted 100 people, despite the measures in force to limit the coronavirus pandemic.

The woman rented the space to two people, violating the emergency public health measures for the risk of a pandemic.

Police, who crashed the party early Sunday, are still searching to identify the two organizers. [ANA]