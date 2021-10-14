man-swept-away-in-car-calls-to-say-he-s-safe

A man feared trapped in his car when it was swept away by torrential water at a low-water crossing in the area surrounding Pikermi in East Attica on Thursday, called a local police station to say he was safe.

The man old the officers that he was the one for whom the emergency services received a phone call earlier in the afternoon and that he managed to exit the vehicle.

The call to the emergency services prompted a search by the fire service’s Special Disaster Management Units (EMAK).

Authorities were in the process of cross-referencing their information to rule out the possibility that another car was swept away.