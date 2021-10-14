Telework for private sector, public sector closed on Friday

Greek private sector employees are encouraged to work from home on Friday while the public sector will remain closed, in view to a second day of a severe weather phenomenon dubbed Ballos.

The only public services that will remain operational on Friday are those required for the management of the storm, including local authorities, Climate Change and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides announced late Thursday, following a meeting at the ministry.

The minister also announced an overnight traffic ban (1 a.m. to 8 a.m.) on the coastal Poseidonos Avenue in southern Athens and Kifissos Avenue in western Athens, where flooding occurred earlier in the day.

Schools will remain closed in Corfu, Samos, Ikaria, Attica, Halkidiki and Evia. Nurseries will not open in Attiki, Samos Ikaria, Corfu and Halkidiki.

The weather is expected take a new turn for the worse overnight until 6 in the morning, affecting mostly the island of Evia and Halkidiki in northern Greece, as well as Samos, Ikaria and islands of the Eastern Aegean.