bear-sparks-mobilization

The traces of an adult male bear that appeared in a protected area of the ​​Axios River in northern Greece, damaging and feasting on a beekeeper’s hives, has mobilized authorities and environmental organizations.

It is the first recorded appearance of a bear in the area and authorities are informing locals, especially farmers, about how to react if they encounter the bear, as there is concern that people may try to kill it.

“The bear probably entered the area from Mount Paiko, following the wooded shore along the Axios, which offered it safety and coverage that the animal needs to move,” said Giorgos Theodoridis from the environmental organization Callisto.

Animal Protection
[AMNA]
