pair-arrested-in-omonia-over-rape-charge

Two men, aged 31 and 33, were arrested by police in the central Athens area of Omonia after a 24-year-old Finnish woman filed a report that she had been drugged and raped.

The young woman said the rape occurred on November 6 in the Omonia apartment of a man she was acquainted with.

According to her complaint, another man, unknown to her, arrived there a little later.

The three started drinking and at some point the woman said she felt unwell, until at one point she passed out, during which time she was raped.

A case has been filed against the two suspects.