woman-accused-of-shooting-former-partner-remanded-in-custody

A 49-year-old woman who shot and seriously injured the 68-year-old father of her daughter outside his home in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri last week has been remanded in custody following her appearance before an investigating magistrate.

The woman stands accused of the attempted murder of her ex-husband, illegal possession and illegal use of a firearm and the attempted abduction of her 12-year-old daughter.

The 49-year-old had not appointed a lawyer and so was provided with a court-appointed defense.