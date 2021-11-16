NEWS

Woman accused of shooting former partner remanded in custody

woman-accused-of-shooting-former-partner-remanded-in-custody
[InTime News]

A 49-year-old woman who shot and seriously injured the 68-year-old father of her daughter outside his home in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri last week has been remanded in custody following her appearance before an investigating magistrate.

The woman stands accused of the attempted murder of her ex-husband, illegal possession and illegal use of a firearm and the attempted abduction of her 12-year-old daughter.

The 49-year-old had not appointed a lawyer and so was provided with a court-appointed defense.

Crime
READ MORE
senior-education-official-suspended-following-rape-accusations
NEWS

Senior education official suspended following rape accusations

man-injured-in-east-attica-drive-by-shooting
NEWS

Man injured in East Attica drive-by shooting

man-accused-of-murder-in-volos-linked-to-murder-from-2009
NEWS

Man accused of murder in Volos linked to murder from 2009

[Intime News]
NEWS

Inmate who escaped Corith prison is recaptured 

juvenile-gangs-in-greek-capital-a-growing-concern
NEWS

Juvenile gangs in Greek capital a growing concern

police-officer-arrested-for-the-sexual-assault-of-his-daughter
NEWS

Police officer arrested for the sexual assault of his daughter