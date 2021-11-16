manhunt-launched-after-mob-style-hit-in-nikaia

A manhunt was launched on Tuesday night for an unknown number of suspects involved in a shooting incident shortly after 7 p.m. in the district of of Nikaia, southwest of Athens, which initial reports said left one man dead and another seriously injured.

According to reports, unknown perpetrators in a car shot two men outside a gas station on Thivon Avenue.

A report on Skai TV said the shots fired came from a vehicle with an unknown number of people inside as it passed in front of the gas station.

Shortly afterward, a vehicle was torched next to the Kifissos River and police were working on the assumption it could be the car used by the perpetrators of the attack.

Authorities are also assuming it was linked to a turf war between rival gangs, which would make it the latest incident in a growing list of such shootings in the Greek capital.