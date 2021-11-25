Poll: 56% in favour of tighter restrictions

Pedestrians, some of them wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk at Monastiraki square, Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 [Michael Varaklas/AP]

Two-thirds of voters would be in favor of making Covid vaccination mandatory for occupational categories who have contact with large groups of people, but 20% would be opposed, according to the results of an opinion poll published on Thursday.

The Pulse poll for private broadcaster SKAI found that 56% of respondents would support the even greater tightening of restrictive measures for the unvaccinated.

The poll also asked those who were vaccinated in the last two months what led to their change of mind. Some 38% answered that they sought the vaccine on the basis of information from doctors/scientists, 24% because of the deterioration in the pandemic situation and 19% out of a concern for their own and their family’s health.

Only 6% said they took the vaccine because it was mandatory for work and 6% because of the government’s restrictions on the unvaccinated.

Among the unvaccinated, 48% said they would refuse to be inoculated while a quarter said they would need “more information” to change their mind.

The poll also found that ruling New Democracy enjoys a 10-point lead over main opposition SYRIZA, with 33% of respondents saying they would vote for the party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis compared to 33% for Alexis Tsipras’ party.

According to the same survey, the centrist Movement for Change would garner 9.5%, followed by the Communist Party on 5.5%, the extreme nationalist Greek Solution on 4%, MeRA25 of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and Greeks for the Fatherland of jailed former neo-Nazi MP Ilias Kasidiaris both on 3%.

On the question of suitability for prime minister, 40% of respondents said Mitsotakis compared to 24%, in favor of Tsipras. About a third of respondents said neither man was suitable.