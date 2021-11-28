retraining-for-police-patrols

The 2,000 police serving in the DIAS motorcycle patrol units will start retraining Monday, following the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old in a car chase last month.

The police plan is for 100 officers to attend the course each week; thus, it will take 20 weeks to train the whole division.

Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos had announced the program on November 1st, promising “continuous retraining of all the retraining of all the police group, with priority given to the DIAS units, one of which was involved in the fatal incident.

According to information obtained by Kathimerini, the training will be both theoretical and practical. The theory part consists of a two-day seminar on the new Penal Code, human rights, psychology and issues such as racism, xenophobia, asylum and torture, with lectures from prosecutors, legal experts and psychiatrists who teach in police officer academies.

The practical part will involve weapons training, chasing suspects, frisking and first aid.

It is not known how often police will undergo such training.