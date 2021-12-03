NEWS

Investigation launched after police fire shot during car chase

An investigation is underway after a police officer fired a shot during a car chase in northern Athens on Friday.

According to reports, officers of the DIAS motorcycle-riding unit in Menidi attempted to stop a car which contained three people, said to be members of the Roma community.

After the driver of the vehicle speed off, police managed to hem in the car in a settlement in the area.

According to police, the driver reversed the vehicle in an attempt to break through the police line. At that stage, a police officer fired a warning shot.

The vehicle then drove off and was chased by police to Zefyri, where they managed to stop it and arrest the driver and two passengers.

In October, seven DIAS officers were involved in a shootout that killed a 20-year-old man and injured a teenager after a car chase in Piraeus. They now face charges of intentional homicide.

