Storms pound parts of Greece, kill one

Trees stand on a flooded field after Alfeios river overflowed its banks due to heavy storms, in Ancient Olympia, Sunday. [Reuters]

The driver of a car that was swept away by floods in northern Greece was found dead on Sunday after heavy storms pounded parts of the country on Saturday, causing flooding, police said.

The body of the 55-year old woman was found near her car at the village of Skotina by the fire brigade.

On Saturday heavy rainfall in western and northern Greece caused some rivers to swell, flooding villages and homes with the fire brigade receiving over 900 calls for assistance with fallen trees and flooding.

The storm system was moving eastwards on Sunday. [Reuters]