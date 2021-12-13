annual-rainfall-and-snowfall-records-broken-in-december

December in Greece has already seen the breaking of two annual records for rainfall and snowfall, the National Observatory of Athens announced on Monday.

By December 12, the annual rainfall reading at Theodoriana meteorological station, in the northwestern regional unit of Arta, reached 3,425 mm, exceeding a 15-year record.

In terms of snowfall, satellite data showed that on Saturday, December 11, 19% of the country was under cover of snow, beating a 17-year record.

The average daily snow cover for the period from 2004 to 2021 in early December is about 4%, the observatory added. [AMNA]