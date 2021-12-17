NEWS

Gang members flex muscles

gang-members-flex-muscles

In a show of their gangster credentials, young residents of Zefyri in West Attica posted videos on social media of themselves holding weapons and firing into the air.

The videos were seen as a message to members of rival gangs based in the wider area of Ano Liosia. 

Police are investigating whether the move is related to an armed attack a few days ago in a cafe on Filis Street in Athens that belongs to one of the most powerful families in the area.

Sources within the police have said that law enforcement operations carried out in the area have the wrong orientation, as they are aimed at removing drug addicts and not at arresting the drug traffickers.

