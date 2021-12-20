alco-poll-gives-new-democracy-11-5-point-lead-over-syriza

Ruling New Democracy enjoys a 11.5-point lead over main opposition SYRIZA, according to an opinion poll published on Monday.

Conducted by ALCO for private broadcaster Open, the poll also found that Movement for Change (KINAL) has gained in popularity following the election of a new leader, Nikos Androulakis.

If elections were held now, 32.6% of respondents said they would vote for conservative New Democracy, 21.1% for leftist SYRIZA, 13.6% for the center-left Movement for Change, 5.4% for the Communist Party (KKE), 3.6% for the xenophobic Greek Solution party, 3.5% for ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ Mera25, 2.1% for the banned neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, 1.1% for former parliamentary speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou’s Course of Freedom, 1% for the Greeks for the Fatherland group of ex-Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris Greeks for the Homeland 1%, and 3.1% for other parties.

Just over one in eight (12.9%) said they were undecided.

When asked “who do you trust most as prime minister”, 38% of respondents said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and 23% said Alexis Tsipras.

Regarding the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, 63% of respondents stated that they were not satisfied with the government, as opposed to 33% who said they were “in favor”.

The biggest concern for citizens for 2022 is the pandemic (47% of respondents), followed by family finances (40%), crime (8%) and the crisis with Turkey (3%).

When asked about compulsory vaccination, 44% of the respondents agreed with the imposition of a fine for unvaccinated over-60s while 48% disagreed.

When asked if 2022 will be better or worse than 2021, 41% answered “worse”, 34% said “better” and 20% answered the “same.”

The poll also found that over half of voters (56%) believe KINAL will perform better under the new leadership of Androulakis.