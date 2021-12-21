10-arrested-after-clash-at-energean-kavala-sit-in

Police have arrested 10 people after attempting to break up a sit-in on Tuesday at the Energean Kavala facilities in Northern Greece. The company sued their employee union leadership and, according to a statement by the police, requested their assistance in retaking the plant.

The police clashed with the protesting employees, who used two fire engines and improvised weapons, to fend off the officers. During the operation, there were no injuries on either side and no chemicals were deployed.

“The employees intentionally leaked hydrogen sulfide that endangers both human life and public health,” stated the Hellenic Police. Ten people were arrested, with many employees falling back to occupy a tower deeper in the grounds. They refuse to leave unless the police leave and those arrested are set free.

The police have announced that the main gate, the administration building, and other areas of the plant have been turned over to their owners.