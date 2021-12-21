NEWS

Seven charged in bogus disability certificates ring

seven-charged-in-bogus-disability-certificates-ring

A prosecutor in northern Greece charged seven people — four women and three men — with a slew of offences for their alleged involvement in a ring issuing fake disability certificates for a fee.

The suspects, which include three employees of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) and three doctors, are accused of forming a criminal organization, passive and active bribery, false testimony, fraud, breach and use of official privacy, forgery of documents, drug trafficking and trading influence.

Crime
READ MORE
man-remanded-for-attempted-murder-and-rape-of-girlfriend
NEWS

Man remanded for attempted murder and rape of girlfriend

more-charges-against-tv-host
NEWS

More charges against TV host

pharmacist-has-license-revoked-for-falsifying-rapid-tests
NEWS

Pharmacist has license revoked for falsifying rapid tests

thessaloniki-prosecutor-probing-homophobic-incident-in-school
NEWS

Thessaloniki prosecutor probing homophobic incident in school

pharmacist-to-appear-before-court-over-bogus-certificates
NEWS

Pharmacist to appear before court over bogus certificates

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police arrest nine in prostitution racket