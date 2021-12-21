Seven charged in bogus disability certificates ring
A prosecutor in northern Greece charged seven people — four women and three men — with a slew of offences for their alleged involvement in a ring issuing fake disability certificates for a fee.
The suspects, which include three employees of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) and three doctors, are accused of forming a criminal organization, passive and active bribery, false testimony, fraud, breach and use of official privacy, forgery of documents, drug trafficking and trading influence.