subzero-temperatures-prevail-in-mountainous-regions

Freezing conditions prevailed in the mountainous areas of Greece on Thursday, according to data from the Athens National Observatory’s meteo stations.

The lowest temperatures were recorded at the Lailias mountain cabin in the region of Serres (-11.8C) while very low temperatures were also recorded at Volakas in Nevrokopi (-11.6C), Vlasti, Kozani (-10.5C), in Grevena (-9.7C), in Vovousa, Ioannina (-9.4C), and at the ski resort Kellaria, Mount Parnassus (-9.1C).

Additionally, the temperature in the doline at Vathystalos on Mount Parnassus was -27.8C.

[AMNA]