weather-in-greece-to-worsen-over-the-next-week

Wintery weather is forecast to return to Greece after a series of balmy days starting on Friday afternoon and through next week, as cold air masses from northern Europe will start descending towards the south, Greece’s weather service (EMY) said.

A series of low-pressure systems are expected to gradually affect the country bringing rain and storms in some regions, starting from the Ionian and the northeastern Aegean. Some snow will fall in mountainous regions.

Temperatures will also drop in the coming week starting from the north, although on Friday is will remain around 14 degrees Celsius in the north, 16 degrees in the rest of the mainland and 17 degrees in the islands.