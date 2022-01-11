athens-opens-heated-shelters-for-the-homeless

The municipality of Athens announced Tuesday it is opening heated areas in the city center to protect the homeless for as long as the cold spell lasts.

At the Multipurpose Homeless Center (3 Acharnon), the homeless can find a bed day or night, while the Friendship Club in Panormou (25 Panormou and Vatheos) will distribute blankets and other necessities.

Authorities also said street work teams will be on the streets 24-hours a day to offer help to those in need.

Citizens can report emergency incidents by calling the 24-hour helpline 1595.