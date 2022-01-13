investigation-into-claims-physiotherapist-struck-child-with-autism

The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office has ordered a preliminary investigation into a complaint of physical abuse against a minor by a physiotherapist at a private center for children with autism back in June 2019. It was not disclosed where in Greece the incident occurred.

The prosecutor intervened after a complaint filed on Wednesday by the center’s director, who also submitted video footage, broadcast yesterday by Mega TV, showing the 27-year-old employee striking the 10-year-old boy in the face and kicking him in front of the other children.

The director allegedly testified that the physiotherapist had left his job voluntarily after the incident and that she herself had told him not to work with children again.

However, she said that she decided to report the incident after learning that the physiotherapist got another job at a center with children with special needs.