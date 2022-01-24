mergers-of-university-departments-expedited

The Education Ministry is forging ahead with plans to shut down or merge some 150 university departments in the hopes of rationalizing the tertiary education system in time for university entrance exams at the start of the summer.

The plan entails trimming universities – and those in the remoter parts of the country in particular – of departments that have low demand and attendance, are disconnected to market needs or overlap with others in the same institution.

The scheme is being opposed by a part of the academic community and especially by universities at risk of losing staff numbers and funding.

However, Kathimerini understands that the ministry will not be making any decisions without first consulting their administrations.

Reactions have also come from MPs whose constituencies stand to be affected by the scheme.