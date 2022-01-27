NEWS

Business jet lands at Iraklio airport with damaged front wheels

A business jet landed safely without front wheels early Thursday morning at Iraklio’s airport, Crete, after what appeared as a malfunction in the landing gear, state-run news agency AMNA reported.

The CL60 aircraft arriving from Oxford International Airport with four passengers and three crew members managed to land without further complications, but authorities kept the main runway where it stopped closed for about three hours.

One flight from Iraklio to Athens faced a brief delay due to the accident.

