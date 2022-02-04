NEWS

Priests handed suspended sentence for indecent assault of minor

priests-handed-suspended-sentence-for-indecent-assault-of-minor
[InTime News]

An appeals court in northern Greece on Friday convicted two priests for the indecent assault of a boy over a three-year period, handing them each a three-year suspended sentence.

The abuse took place from 2005 to 2008 in a village in Kozani.

The Mixed Jury Court of Appeal of Western Macedonia acquitted a third accused, a monk based in Grevena.

According to the case file, the priests committed indecent acts on the minor, who according to a psychiatric expert called to give evidence “had a mental weakness and inability to resist the actions of the accused.”

The court accepted mitigating circumstances of a clean record and good behaviour when sentencing the two clerics.

The three religious were initially found not guilty at a trial in Kastoria, a decision appealed by the prosecutor. [AMNA]

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Supreme Court prosecutor calls for zero tolerance of football hooliganism

[Hellenic Police]
NEWS

Two men arrested over fan club violence released pending trial

[Intime News]
NEWS

Man in Kos to stand trial for rape of partner’s underage daughter

man-arrested-for-patras-post-office-heist
NEWS

Man arrested for Patras post office heist

police-extends-raids-to-soccer-fan-clubs-in-athens
NEWS

Police extends raids to soccer fan clubs in Athens

[Intime News]
NEWS

Police find second knife relating to Thessaloniki murder case