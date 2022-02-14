man-sentenced-to-20-years-for-raping-three-sex-workers

A 39-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a court in Thessaloniki on Monday for raping and robbing three sex workers in March 2021, while pretending to be a police officer.

In court, the suspect denied the allegations, claiming that everything happened with the women’s consent and attributed the accusations to a “plot” allegedly concocted by his former inmates in the prison of Trikala, who wanted to take revenge because he refused to bring drugs inside the jail.

According to the indictment, the crimes took place just one month after his release from prison where he served 15 years for the murder a 58-year-old psychiatrist, who was the former partner of his then Cuban fiancée. The psychiatrist had been stabbed to death several times and found in a pool of blood next to his parked car.

The court had convicted him and his then fiancée to life in prison but a higher court reduced the sentence accepting their previously clean criminal record.