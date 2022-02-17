daily-shot-rate-dropping

With a large majority of the population vaccinated, the daily rate of shots administered has dropped to the lowest point since the beginning of Greece’s national inoculation program.

In particular, over the last 10 days, approximately 3,500-4,000 first dose vaccinations were administered on a daily basis.

The previous lowest performance since the beginning of the program was recorded at the beginning of last October, with about 5,600 daily first-dose vaccinations.

In total, about 34,500 vaccinations (first, second and booster shots) were performed on a daily basis last week, when at the beginning of December the corresponding number was 110,000 vaccinations.

According to Primary Healthcare General Secretary Marios Themistokleous, the vaccination program is slowly being completed, and in the coming period, when the booster shots will be completed, daily vaccinations are expected to fall even further.