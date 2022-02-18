school-heads-sanctioned-over-evaluations

The Education Ministry is implementing sanctions provided under law against school principals who did not participate in the evaluation process of schools.

More specifically, the principals at the some 100 schools that did not complete the evaluation process were notified on Thursday of the decision by Education Minister Niki Kerameus for the imposition of disciplinary penalties – i.e. exclusion from future pay hikes and promotions.

Principals can appeal against the decision at the relevant regional service council. The objection must be submitted to the general secretary of primary, secondary and special education within 12 days of the day they were notified.

The ministry’s move comes as part of a drive to send a clear message that the evaluation of schools must proceed and that there is no room for impunity.

Out of the total of 14,000 school units around the country, 99.2% implemented the law on evaluation by submitting the relevant documents to the Institute of Educational Policy (IEP).

Only 0.8%, which translates to about 100 schools, did not. The majority of these are kindergartens and elementary schools.

The principals of the remaining 0.8% have a second chance, as the penalty imposed on them will be lifted if they proceed with the evaluation.

The secondary school teachers’ union (OLME) and the Greek primary teachers’ federation (DOE) are opposed to the evaluation, with DOE having encouraged schools and kindergarten teachers to undermine the process.

Kerameus’ decision on Thursday is seen essentially as a clear political message to teachers about the next stages of evaluation this year and next, when the evaluation of teachers will begin.

The evaluation process is currently about school facilities and this will be followed by teachers.