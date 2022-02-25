NEWS

Weather service warns of storms coming in from Italy

Greece’s national weather service issued an emergency bulletin on Friday, warning of storms, strong showers and heavy snowfall in central and northern Greece, as well as gale-force winds at sea.

According to EMY, this weather front is sweeping in from Italy, where it has been dubbed “Bianca,” and is expected to hit the northern Ionian on Saturday night, before making landfall in the western mainland.

It is then seen spreading on Sunday to Macedonia, Thessaly and the islands of the Sporades in the western Aegean, before marching east to the Cyclades and Dodecanese islands, but also to Thrace in the northeast of the mainland.

A car covered in snow is immobilised at Attiki odos, the Greek capital's biggest ring road, following a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday 2022.
