a-further-10-ethnic-greeks-killed-in-ukraine-air-strikes-on-saturday-night

A further 10 ethnic Greeks have been killed during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine late on Saturday night. According to information, they were killed during Russian air strikes in the city of Mariupol in the country’s south. The Greek political world unanimously condemned the Russian strikes on Saturday night.

“10 innocent civilians of Greek origin killed today by Russian air strikes close to Mariupol. Stop the bombing now!” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a statement released on social media.

“More innocent people dead in Ukraine. Deepest condolences to the families of our compatriots that were killed. The Russian invasion has to stop immediately. We need to return to the path of diplomacy,” stated SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

However, it was not just the Greek political world that reacted to the news from Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron released a statement on social media written in Greek and condemning the attack.

“It is not just the people of Ukraine who are in mourning today because of the war caused by Russia, but all the people of Europe. Tonight, with grief we think of Greece who unjustly lost 10 members of its community who lived in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol,” stated the French President.

There were six other fatalities in Ukraine’s Greek community on Saturday, including four in the Buhas village in the Donetsk region and two in Sartana on the outskirts of Mariupol.

The ministry said it was “appalled” by the deaths and summoned the Russian envoy for a meeting at the ministry on Sunday.