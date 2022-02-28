NEWS

Foreign Ministry evacuates 26 Greeks and dependents from Odessa

foreign-ministry-evacuates-26-greeks-and-dependents-from-odessa

The Greek Consulate General in Odessa evacuated a total of 26 Greek citizens and their family members from the Ukrainian port city according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Monday. The Consulate, due to the ongoing critical situation in Ukraine, proposed the evacuation which was approved by the Ministry in Athens.

According to the statement, operation “Nostos 2” took place on Monday and the 26 people were accompanied by Consul General Dimitris Dochtsis. The group arrived in Moldova where they were received by Greek Ambassador to Romania, Sofia Grammata.

The Ministry notes that the Consulate in Odessa continues to be in place with the Consul returning to the city.

