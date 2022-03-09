schools-in-areas-of-attica-to-remain-closed-on-thursday-due-to-filipos-snowstorm

During the meeting held by Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides on Wednesday it was decided that schools in areas of north, east, and west Attica will remain closed on Thursday due to the Filipos cold weather front.

The specific areas affected by this decision are expected to be announced within the day by the Attica regional authority and the local municipalities.

According to the National Observatory of Athens weather service, the cold snap is caused by the arrival of cold air masses from northern Europe.

The rains and snowfall are forecast to gradually subside from Wednesday afternoon, while storms are expected to continue for the islands of the Aegean and Crete, while weather conditions are expected to worsen on Thursday.