Schools closures announced for Friday in parts of Attica

[InTime News]

Primary and secondary in parts of northern, eastern and western Attica will remain closed on Friday where necessary due to the Filippos cold weather spell, authorities announced on Thursday.

A statement from the Attica Region said there would be no schools open in the regional units of Northern Attica and Eastern Attica (with the exception of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni).

In Western Attica, schools will be shut in municipalities of Filis while in the Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, only the schools in the municipal units of Vilia and Erythra will be closed.

All other primary and secondary schools will function as normal.

The Civil Protection Ministry said the low temperatures will continue until Sunday at least, with sporadic frost and snowfall in places. On Friday and over the weekend, the snowfall will continue in mountainous/semi-mountainous areas as well as low-lying areas in the eastern mainland and Evia, the Sporades, northern and eastern Aegean islands, the Cyclades and Crete. 

[Intime News]
A man speaking on his cell phone, walks on the snow covered Malakasa village, north of Athens, Greece, on Thursday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
[InTime News]
[InTime News]
Snowfall near Ioannina, in Epirus, northwestern Greece. [Voula Pappa/InTime News]
