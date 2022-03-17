NEWS

US, Greek security advisors discuss Ukraine, situation in Mariupol

[Evgeniy Maloletka/AP]

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Greek counterpart Thanos Dokos discussed the situation in the besieged southern city of Mariupol, Ukraine, where a large ethnic Greek minority based in the city, and Russia’s attack of Ukraine in a call on Wednesday, the White House said.

The two national security officials also discussed “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine, including the ethnic Greek community based in Mariupol,” the NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

“They reiterated their commitment to international efforts to hold Moscow to account for its actions and to ensure Ukraine has the ability to defend itself,” she said.

Sullivan also noted the strength of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and “welcomed ongoing efforts to expand and deepen our diplomatic, economic, and defense partnerships.”

