work-stoppages-on-trams-wednesday

Tram workers will hold work stoppages on Wednesday, from the start of the shift until 6 a.m. and from midnight until the end of the shift.

For passengers, the strike means trams will start services after 6 a.m. and will gradually be withdrawn from service from 10:30 p.m.

In an announcement, the tram electricians’ union said it was taking the industrial action out of concern for passengers, pedestrians and rolling stock from the problematic operation of the brakes on the new trams.