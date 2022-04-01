NEWS

Ministry to get on with university streamlining

ministry-to-get-on-with-university-streamlining
[InTime News]

The Education Ministry will be forging ahead with plans to streamline Greek universities despite the lackluster response from academic authorities to a request for proposals on the merger of underperforming or superfluous departments, Kathimerini understands.

According to sources, the university senates all submitted their reports by the March 31 deadline. However, these only contained proposals for the merger of six departments into three and the abolition of two – out of a total of 430. In fact, a few senates even suggested adding more.

The biggest cuts, sources indicated, will concern overlapping departments belonging to former technical colleges that were promoted to university level under the previous government. Those in low demand also face the ax, with some academics saying that many of these are on the islands and in central and southern Greece.

Education
READ MORE
[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Putting wealth of research to good use

[Prime Minister’s Office/Intime News]
NEWS

Prime minister meets with student facing deportation

pm-to-meet-with-student-facing-deportation
NEWS

PM to meet with student facing deportation

[Intime News]
NEWS

Campaign to promote excellence at universities

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greek universities eye English-speaking students

ukrainian-children-trying-to-restart-their-education
NEWS

Ukrainian children trying to restart their education