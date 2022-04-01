ministry-to-get-on-with-university-streamlining

The Education Ministry will be forging ahead with plans to streamline Greek universities despite the lackluster response from academic authorities to a request for proposals on the merger of underperforming or superfluous departments, Kathimerini understands.

According to sources, the university senates all submitted their reports by the March 31 deadline. However, these only contained proposals for the merger of six departments into three and the abolition of two – out of a total of 430. In fact, a few senates even suggested adding more.

The biggest cuts, sources indicated, will concern overlapping departments belonging to former technical colleges that were promoted to university level under the previous government. Those in low demand also face the ax, with some academics saying that many of these are on the islands and in central and southern Greece.