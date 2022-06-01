Syntagma Square’s new look to be ready mid-June

The lower part of the revamped area below Syntagma Square in central Athens will be delivered to the public on June 15, according to the Municipality of Athens. The section covers the area where Mitropoleos, Ermou and Karageorgi Servias streets begin.

The works in the area started at the beginning of September 2021 with a six- to eight-months time frame for completion in mid-March.

However, there was a delay due to the discovery of antiquities during the excavations, while time was also needed for the construction of infrastructure projects for utility networks.

The sidewalk has been expanded, with the reduction of traffic lanes to four.

The average width of the sidewalk between Karageorgi Servias and Ermou is 7.80 meters and 5.20 meters in the Ermou-Mitropoleos section. The plan also foresees the introduction of dozens of large trees.