Macron condemns Turkish statements on Greek islands

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media during the second day of a European Union leaders’ summit, Brussels, Belgium, May 31, 2022 [Johanna Geron/Reuters]

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned statements by Turkish officials questioning Greek sovereignty of some of its islands.

Speaking as he left a European Council meeting in Brussels, Macron said he wished “to express the support of all Europeans, and especially of France” for Greece, adding that “no one can endanger the sovereignty of some member states today.”

“I believe that these statements must be condemned as soon as possible, something I have just done.”

He said that during the EU leaders’ meeting, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had “expressed very strongly the legitimate concern of Greece and condemned the statements of many Turkish officials questioning Greek sovereignty over many of its islands.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu repeated comments made last week indicating that Ankara is prepared to challenge the sovereignty of Greece’s islands in the eastern Aegean.

