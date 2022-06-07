Arson suspect jailed pending trial

A British national arrested in connection with a suspected arson attempt in a wooded area of Malakasa, east Attica, on Sunday morning, was remanded into pretrial custody on Tuesday.

The decision to jail the 31-year-old was agreed by the magistrate and the public prosecutor handling the case after he presented his testimony. The suspect was arrested by a motorcycle DIAS unit after Malakasa residents called the police to say he was seen starting a small fire with dry leaves and a lighted candle close the Athens-Thessaloniki national highway, which crosses the area.

Officers found in his possession five lighters, candles, a gas canister, and three different burner phones, according to the case file.