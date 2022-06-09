Weather warning issued as storm Genesis expected to lash Greece

Greece will experience a new wave of storms starting Thursday, that have been given the name Genesis, with authorities urging people to exercise great caution and avoid unnecessary movement outside when the storm is underway.

According to an Emergency Report of Dangerous Weather Phenomena released on Thursday by the national meteorological service EMY, the low pressure front now over Italy is moving southeast and will affect western, central and northern Greece from Thursday until Saturday, with strong rain and storms accompanied by hail, lightning and strong winds.

The Climate Crisis and Citizen Protection Ministry advised the public to stay indoors and avoid unecessary movement outdoors. It also urged that people take steps to secure loose objects that might get swept away and cause damage or injury, while ensuring that their storm drains and gutters are unobstructed and working properly.

People are also advised to take precautions during intense electrical storms while in their homes, disconnecting their television sets from rooftop antennas and the power supply, avoiding the handling of telephones and electronic devices as the wiring can conduct electricity and also avoiding plumbing fixtures, which is also act as good conductors of electricity.

