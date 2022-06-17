Youth (17) arrested for blackmail of girlfriend’s father

Police in Athens have arrested a 17-year-old man who is accused of blackmailing the father of his 14-year-old girlfriend by threatening to post intimate photographs of her on the internet.

The minor allegedly met the 57-year-old father in the downtown area of Kolonos to tell him that if he did not hand over an unspecified amount of money, he would post private photos of the girl on the wen.

The father informed the police, who arrested the 17-year-old.

Police have launched an investigation. [AMNA]