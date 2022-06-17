NEWS

Cretan murder suspect jailed pending trial

[Intime News]

A 44-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old man near the city of Rethymno, Crete, on June 12, was led to jail on Friday, after appearing before an investigative magistrate. 

The suspect, who testified at Rethymno’s police directorate for security reasons, will be transferred to a prison in Agia Chanion.

The crime happened on Sunday afternoon in the village of Argoulio. According to police sources, two men argued over animal grazing and a land dispute. The alleged perpetrator then followed the victim to his sister’s house where he shot him four times with a pistol.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in Rethymno where he was pronounced dead. The 44-year-old then surrendered to the police with his lawyer, allegedly admitted shooting the victim and handed over the weapon to the police.

On Friday, his lawyer, Dionysis Verras, told reporters that his client immediately regretted shooting the victim. He claimed that the 22-year-old spoke inappropriately about his dead father, whose memorial service was held on Sunday, and for members of his family, which “clouded his mind.”

