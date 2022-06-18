Taxi fares set to rise

Taxi fares are set to rise, pending the publication of a relevant decision by the Deputy Infrastructure and Transport Minister in the Government Gazette.

The new tariffs will see the minimum charge for hailing a taxi increase from 3.16 to 4 euros.

The minimum fare includes an increase in the starting rate, which will go up from 1.19 to 1.80 euros.

The price per kilometer will then be 90 cent, up from 68 cent, for daytime fares and 1.25 euros (up from 1.19 euros) for fares between midnight and 5 a.m.

The fixed rate for taxi rides between central Athens and Athens airport will also go up to 40 euros (up from 35 euros) during the day and 55 euros at night.

Likewise, fixed fares between Thessaloniki and that city’s airport will go up to 25 euros (or 35 euros at night).

The surcharge for fares to other airports is also going up, as is the waiting time and baggage charge.

Taxi driver unions discussed the price increases with the ministry during the week.