Greece heading for season’s first heatwave this week

Temperatures in Greece will rise in the next few days,reaching a scorching 40C-41C, in the summer season’s first heatwave, the National Meteorological Service’s emergency bulletin said on Monday.

On Wednesday, temperatures will reach 38C to 39C on the mainland and 35C on the islands and rise further to 40C-41C on Thursday. A temporary respite is expected on Friday and Saturday when temperatures will drop by 2-3 degrees. but a new heatwave is expected on June 26.

In Attica, the heat will peak on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures reaching 38C-39C.

On Thursday afternoon, Thrace and Macedonia will see thunderstorms and gusty winds.