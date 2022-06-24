Government seeks to shut down election speculation

Amid spiraling speculation about imminent elections over recent days, three government officials on Thursday sought to play down any certainty, clarifying that any such decision cannot be at the expense of political stability.

Conservative MP Dora Bakoyannis stated in an interview with Skai TV that in order for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to decide elections, certain parameters must be met.

“The first, which is a deterrent to holding elections in the fall, is the Greek-Turkish one,” she said.

“Mitsotakis cannot leave Greece ungovernable for two months if there is tension with Turkey,” she added.

Minister of State George Gerapetritis told Parapolitika newspaper that “there are reasons to go to the polls, but there are many more not to as there is a stable and solid government.”

At the same time, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said that everything that had to be said on the issue had been said.