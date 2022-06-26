New Covid-19 cases ease back under 10,000 mark

Greek health authorities announced 9,294 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Sunday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 93 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,616,874, with a total of 30,178 virus-related deaths over the same period.