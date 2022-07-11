NEWS

University teachers to strike over bill

The Hellenic Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (POSDEP) has announced a strike on Wednesday and Thursday in reaction to a bill on universities that was passed in principle by Parliament’s Committee on Educational Affairs. 

POSDEP said in a statement that it timed the strike to coincide with the days when the bill will be debated and voted on in Parliament. 

It called on its member associations to take initiatives ensuring the maximum participation of the sector in the mobilizations. 

It also urged “colleagues to participate in the mobilizations organized by the associations in the coming days.”

