Greece sends two water-dropping aircraft to Albania

Greece is sending air assistance to help neighboring Albania cope with wildfires, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Thursday.

“The heatwave is whizzing also through southeastern Europe, including the high danger of wildfires. Upon the request for assistance from Albania via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Greece has offered assistance,” he said in a tweet.

It was also reported that Greece is sending two Canadair-type aicraft.

[AMNA]