NEWS

Free cervical cancer tests available as of September

Free cervical cancer tests available as of September
[Shutterstock]

Women aged 21 to 65 living in Greece will be invited as of September to undergo free medical examinations for the early diagnosis and prevention of cervical cancer.

According to the Health Ministry, the initiative for the prevention of cervical cancer is aimed at 2,432,398 women and involves free Pap and HPV DNA tests, with follow-up exams included in the case of abnormal findings.

As with the free breast cancer screening program, which started on June 10, the relevant medical referrals will be automatically issued to the beneficiaries, who will be informed either by a text message on their mobile phone, or by email if they are registered in the paperless prescription platform.

Otherwise, they can obtain the referral from any doctor or health facility. The tests will take place at public and private healthcare facilities registered with the program.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece bans ‘sex-normalising’ surgeries on intersex babies
NEWS

Greece bans ‘sex-normalising’ surgeries on intersex babies

Parliament approves assisted reproduction bill
NEWS

Parliament approves assisted reproduction bill

Doctor quits Milos posting due to lack of ‘decent’ housing
NEWS

Doctor quits Milos posting due to lack of ‘decent’ housing

Anorexia clinic opens in Sismanoglio hospital
NEWS

Anorexia clinic opens in Sismanoglio hospital

Islanders get advanced telemedicine services
NEWS

Islanders get advanced telemedicine services

Woman suffers anaphylactic reaction on sailboat
NEWS

Woman suffers anaphylactic reaction on sailboat