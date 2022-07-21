Free cervical cancer tests available as of September

Women aged 21 to 65 living in Greece will be invited as of September to undergo free medical examinations for the early diagnosis and prevention of cervical cancer.

According to the Health Ministry, the initiative for the prevention of cervical cancer is aimed at 2,432,398 women and involves free Pap and HPV DNA tests, with follow-up exams included in the case of abnormal findings.

As with the free breast cancer screening program, which started on June 10, the relevant medical referrals will be automatically issued to the beneficiaries, who will be informed either by a text message on their mobile phone, or by email if they are registered in the paperless prescription platform.

Otherwise, they can obtain the referral from any doctor or health facility. The tests will take place at public and private healthcare facilities registered with the program.