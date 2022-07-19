Doctor quit Milos post due to lack of ‘decent’ housing

A pulmonologist was forced to quit her post on the Cycladic island of Milos, southern Greece, as she couldn’t find “decent accommodation to stay,” the head of the local health center announced Tuesday.

The doctor, Anna Nikolaou, submitted her resignation and has already left the island, said Konstantinos Makris, president of the health center’s managing committee. “Unfortunately, our efforts to staff and upgrade the Health Center are encountering obstacles,” he added.

Local media said that, a few weeks ago, Makris and the local mayor has sparred over the housing arrangements of the orthopedic doctors who was sent to the island.