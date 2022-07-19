NEWS

Doctor quit Milos post due to lack of ‘decent’ housing

Doctor quit Milos post due to lack of ‘decent’ housing
[Intime News]

A pulmonologist was forced to quit her post on the Cycladic island of Milos, southern Greece, as she couldn’t find “decent accommodation to stay,” the head of the local health center announced Tuesday.

The doctor, Anna Nikolaou, submitted her resignation and has already left the island, said Konstantinos Makris, president of the health center’s managing committee. “Unfortunately, our efforts to staff and upgrade the Health Center are encountering obstacles,” he added.

Local media said that, a few weeks ago, Makris and the local mayor has sparred over the housing arrangements of the orthopedic doctors who was sent to the island.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Anorexia clinic opens in Sismanoglio hospital
NEWS

Anorexia clinic opens in Sismanoglio hospital

Islanders get advanced telemedicine services
NEWS

Islanders get advanced telemedicine services

Woman suffers anaphylactic reaction on sailboat
NEWS

Woman suffers anaphylactic reaction on sailboat

Age limit being raised for medically assisted reproduction
NEWS

Age limit being raised for medically assisted reproduction

First case of West Nile virus this season reported
NEWS

First case of West Nile virus this season reported

Greece reports first toddler death of severe acute hepatitis
NEWS

Greece reports first toddler death of severe acute hepatitis